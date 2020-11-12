e-paper
Home / Education / HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020 announced at hssc.gov.in, check details here

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020: The commission will conduct the written examination for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv on December 25, 26, and 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020.(Shutterstock)
         

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the examination dates for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv for development and panchayat department. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct the written examination for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv on December 25, 26, and 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 10:30am to 12 noon in the morning shift, and from 3 to 4:30pm in the evening shift.

‘Admit card for the written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the commission website, i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit card from the commission website from 14.12.2020 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly,” reads the official notification.

The HSSC Gram Sachiv recruitment examination will consists of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and will be divided into two portions. Each question will carry equal marks.

