HSSC Junior Engineers Recruitment 2019: 1624 vacancies invited. Application begins on June 20

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited 1624 vacancies for the post of junior engineers. The online application process will begin on June 20 and will end on July 4.

Various departments of Haryana government is recruiting junior engineers who have a diploma or bachelors degree in engineering mainly in electrical, civil and mechanical stream. The educational qualification and pay scale varies from post to post. Candidates are required to go through the official notification to check the eligibility criteria.

The selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidates in written exam carrying 90 marks and socio-economic criteria and experience carrying 10 marks.

The exam is likely to be held from July 13 to 18, 2019 details of which will be in the call letter that will be issued few weeks before the exam.

Download the official PDF notification of HSSC recruitment here

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 14:01 IST