HSSC recruitment 2019: Application process begins today for 755 assistant manager, accountant, programmer, clerk and other posts

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:48 IST

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has started accepting online applications for 755 vacancies for various posts. The posts include Assistant Manager, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Programmer, Tubewell Operator, Legal Assistant, Senior Account Clerk, Assistant Draughtsman, Pipe Fitter and other posts.

The application process has been started from today, August 26, 2019. The last date to apply for the posts is September 10, 2019.

Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies: 755

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Estate): Applicant should be graduate degree in any discipline and Law Graduate (LLB) degree with atleast 02 years of experience in relevant fields.

Assistant Accountant: BCom Passed with minimum 05 years of experience in handling of Accounts in Public Limited Company/Industrial Undertaking/Bank. OR M.Com with minimum 02 years of working experience in same fields.

Assistant Programmer: Graduate Degree with one year Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University/Institute.

Legal Assistant: Graduate/LL.B. degree with having at least 02 years of experience in Govt./Commercial organizations/Financial Institution/Banks in drafting of deeds/agreements/terms/conditions/examinations of legal documents and pursuing of legal cases.

Assistant Manager (Electrical): Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 03 years experience OR B.E. in Electrical/AMIE (Electrical).

Assistant Manager (Utility): Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 03 years post qualification experience.

Assistant Manager (IA): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized institute with minimum 02 years experience in the same fields.

Assistant: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 05 years of working experience in a Corporate Fields / Environment.

Senior Account Clerk: B.Com/M.Com. with minimum 02 years relevant experience in handling of Accounts in a Public Limited Company or Industrial Undertaking/Bank in the Accounts Stream.

Pipe Fitter:10th Passed with ITI certificate in fitter/Plumber Trade.

Tracer:10th Passed with 02 years ITI Certificate/Diploma in Draftsmanship with at least 04 years experience.

Draftsman planning: Two years certificate in Draftsmanship (Civil) OR 03 years Diploma in Architecture.

Accounts Clerk: B.Com. Passed from any recognized University.

Sub Divisional Clerk: B.A. Passed from any recognized University.

Charge man Mechanical: 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Moulder/Turner/Fitter Trade along with five years experience in relevant field.

Blacksmith: 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade along with five years experience in relevant field.

Tubewell Operator:10th Passed with one year ITI certificate/Diploma from Polytechnic in Electrical/Mechanical trade with atleast 4 years relevant experience.

Supervisor: 10th Passed with 03 years diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience in relevant field.

Welder: 10th Passed with ITI Certificate in Welder Trade along with two years experience in respective field.

