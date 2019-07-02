HSSC Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1100 vacancies for canal patwari

Today is the last date to apply for Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment of 1100 canal patwari posts. The application process began on June 18 and will conclude on July 2. Last date to deposit application fee is July 5.

The pay scale for the post is Rs 19900-63200.

The applicants should be between 18 and 42 years of age and must have passed graduation level exams and Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation as one of the subject or Higher Education.

The recruitment will be done under Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana, Panchkula.

“The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from 13.07.2019 to 18.08.2019 & the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card,” the notification reads.

The application link will be uploaded on HSSC website (hssc.gov.in) on June 18

Download notification here

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:00 IST