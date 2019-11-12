HT Top Mumbai Schools 2019: 10 best schools in Navi Mumbai

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:38 IST

Selecting a school for their children is possibly the most crucial decision parents make. The Hindustan Times Top Schools survey is an important tool to help them arrive at this choice.

It’s not easy, of course. Parents decide on a school after careful consideration of various factors: distance from home, fees, the institution’s academic record, its infrastructure, the quality of teachers and the support staff, children’s safety, curricular and co-curricular activities, etc. While earlier this would have been a limited but easy choice, it is not so now thanks to an explosion in the number of schools, curricula options, and the city’s evolving demographics.

It is with all these factors in mind that we are pleased to present the 2019 Hindustan Times Top Schools survey. Now in its 11th edition, the HT Top Schools survey is the most exhaustive, most credible study of the city’s best schools across 18 parameters that are judged with the most rigorous standards. The methodology (details provided below) has proved its efficacy since 2009, the year we launched our Top Schools list.

Over the years, we have incorporated suggestions from parents and schools to make the process more robust and demanding so that only the best make it to the top.

Each year, we list the top schools -- including international schools -- from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Apart from the rankings, we have short profiles of each of the schools that made it to the top of each zone. At the end of the rankings series, we will publish a few special pieces on the latest trends in school education and how they will impact your child. We hope you enjoy our series.

1.DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL

Palm Beach Road, Nerul | www.dpsnavimumbai.edu.in

History: The school is one of the 11 Delhi Public Schools (core) of DPS Society and was established in 1999. It is spread out over 7.5 acres.

Unique features: The school provides to students a holistic environment to face global challenges. It boasts of a five-acre ground and offers horse-riding and swimming. It insists on integration of teaching content with experiential learning and ensures all-round development by balancing curricular and co-curricular activities.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, teachers, attitude towards learning and infrastructure and facilities

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹77,450

Students: 3,600

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

The school promotes innovative culture for the staff and students to develop the ability to deal with ambiguity and impact a fast changing world.

J Mohanty, principal

2. APEEJAY SCHOOL

Jain Mandir Road, Nerul

www.apeejay.edu/nerul

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, governance, cultural activities

2. RELIANCE FOUNDATION SCHOOL

Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai | http://www.rfs.edu.in/koparkhairane

History: Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane is a K-12 CBSE school established in 2014, as part of the educational initiatives of Reliance Foundation. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, provides overall guidance to the school.

Unique features: It focuses on academic excellence and all-round development of children. Students have the advantage of full-time counsellors. The curriculum is well-designed with innovative pedagogical practices.

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, attitude towards learning & governance

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹74,840 (for LKG)

Students: 1,387

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

It is a proud moment for us that our young school has been ranked among the best schools. It is a result of our commitment.

Alok Katdare, principal

4. AVALON HEIGHTS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Vashi | www.avalonheights.org

History: Starting out as a playschool in Koparkhairne in 1998, the school has grown tremendously in the past 19 years.

Unique features: The school imparts soulful education which is directed towards understanding what is taught, inculcating wisdom and making it inspirational for the students. The pedagogical practices are child-centric which focus on learning. The school also emphasises on experiential learning.

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, breadth of vision, diversity

Board: ICSE

Annual fees: ₹1.20L

Students: 1,255

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Avalon is a huge and diverse family. We approach education with the knowledge that a child is not only learning, but also teaching us.

Anahita Landers, principal

5. EUROSCHOOL

Airoli | www.euroschoolindia.com

History: Founded in 2009, EuroSchool Airoli is part of the ever-growing chain of EuroSchools in India. The school is founded on Indian values with a focus on global understanding.

Unique features: Apart from bringing out brilliant ICSE results year after year, students of EuroSchool Airoli have also won accolades in activities like Taekwondo, gymnastics and skating regularly. The school believes ‘balanced schooling’.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, edcuational philosophy, infrastructure & facilities

Board: ICSE, Cambridge CIE

Annual fees: ₹96,800 to ₹1.23L

Students: 3,478

Student-teacher ratio: 30:1

EuroSchool Airoli focuses on the creation of millennials with values to sustain the legacy of ‘who they are’ and contribute to the world.

Sudeshna Chatterjee, principal

6. BAL BHARATI PUBLIC SCHOOL

Kharghar | https://bbpsnavuimum.balbharati.org

History: Bal Bharati Public School started in 2000 at CBD Belapur and moved to its current location in 2004.

Unique features: The school places a lot of importance on the processes that make the building of a good school. Maximum possible personalised attention is provided to students. The school places a lot of emphasis on systems and processes and on continuous engagement with parents and students for all-round growth and development.

Highest ratings: Selection process, educational philosophy & academic rigour

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹60,000 (average)

Students: 2,649

Student-teacher ratio: 35:1(average)

Greatest possible good for the greatest possible number is our chief objective. We strive to achieve this via cooperation from all stakeholders.

Ganesh Parameswaran, principal

7. FR AGNEL MULTIPURPOSE SCHOOL

Sector 9A, Vashi | agnelhamara.net

Highest ratings: Sports, academic rigour, life skills education and selection process

8. DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL

Airoli | www.davairoli.ac.in

History: Founded in 1998, DAV Public School in Airoli has the strength of more than 4,300 students.

Unique features: Integrated digital interactive classrooms to facilitate better teaching and learning process are present in the school. It also ensures training for teachers on a regular basis. Security is of utmost importance to the school and CCTV cameras have been installed in all classrooms, labs, corridors as well as school buses for safety of children.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, selection process and value for money

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹39,850 (average)

Students: 4,301

Student-teacher ratio: 29:1

Our school inculcates strong values and gives an opportunity for the all-round growth of students. We are deeply rooted in Indian heritage with a respect for others’ culture.

Suruchi Kataria, principal

9. NEW HORIZON PUBLIC SCHOOL

Sector 19, Airoli |www.nhpsairoli.com

History: New Horizon Public School, Airoli was established in June 2004, by Dr Subir Kumar Banerjee under the aegis of Nagar Yuwak Shikshan Sanstha, Airoli. Since then, the school has excelled both in academics and co-curricular activities.

Unique features: The school has excellent and eco-friendly infrastructure, multi-media enabled classrooms, CCTVs installed in classrooms and the best of amenities.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, cultural activities & value for money

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: ₹45,000-58,000

Students: 5,400

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

The purpose of education is not increasing knowledge but creating opportunities to imbibe values and life skills for the overall development of personality.

Nicholas Correa, principal

10. APEEJAY SCHOOL

Kharghar | www.apeejay.edu/kharghar

History: Dr Stya Paul, eminent industrialist, educationist, philanthropist and freedom fighter, provided the foundation and inspiration for the emergence of the Apeejay Stya Group and the Apeejay Education Society.

Unique features: In sports, the school has marked its name at the district, state, national and international arena. Students have consistently been bringing laurels to the school in various disciplines.

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, infrastructure and facilities & selection process

Board: CBSE

Annual fees: Not disclosed

Students: 2,495

Student-teacher ratio: 30:1

Team work is the key to success. Trained teachers, who continuously work efficiently in the team is the specialty of Apeejay School, Kharghar.

Tejaswini Katdare, principal

TOP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN NAVI MUMBAI

1. DY Patil International School, Nerul

2. Dr Pillai Global Academy, New Panvel