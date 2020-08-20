e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from September 24

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from September 24

UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid the university was going ahead with the schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.

education Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad. (File photo)
University of Hyderabad. (File photo)
         

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26.

UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid the university was going ahead with the schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.

Over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year would appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country (in offline mode), the Vice-Chancellor said. The university, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November,a press release from UoH said.

On the varsity’s strategy for the resumption of academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor said about 2,000 post- graduate students in the ongoing batch would be starting classes online from Thursday (August 20).

The university has geared up for this online semester by installing a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the information communication technology(ICT)infrastructure at the departments and schools, he said.

Given internet connectivity issues being faced by some students in remote locations, Appa Rao said online instruction would primarily be in the asynchronous mode, under the guiding principle of leaving no student behind.

The UoH, he added, was probably the first public university in the country to constitute a high-powered Task Force to prepare a roadmap for resumption of academic activities and be guided by its recommendations.

The Task Force has already recommended the phased return of about 500 research scholars in the science schools who work in wet labs, conducting crucial experimental research.

The chairman of the Task Force professor Vinod Pavarala outlined some of the student welfare measures taken by the university to ease the process of resumption of classes for students, including the sanction of a digital access grant (DAG) for disadvantaged students, deferring payment of fee during semester registration and giving extension of time for MPhil and PhD students to submit their theses, among theirs.

The Alumni Association of UoH has assured the university that it would try to raise funds to supplement its efforts to assist needy students during the current crisis, he said.

The university had earlier suspended classes for all batches on March 15.

tags
top news
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In