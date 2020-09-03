IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October, check fresh dates here

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:21 IST

IAF AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to October 3 and 4, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the IAF’s official website.

Earlier, the AFCAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from August 31, 2020.

The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

AFCAT I 2020 Result has been declared on March 17, 2020.

“To view/ download merit list for administration, education and meteorology branch or write to us at:- afcatcell@cdac.in , and contact us on:- 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM,” reads the official notice.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab of IAF’s official website.