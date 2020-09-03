e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October, check fresh dates here

IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October, check fresh dates here

IAF AFCAT 2020: The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAF AFCAT 2020.
IAF AFCAT 2020.(Screengrab )
         

IAF AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to October 3 and 4, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the IAF’s official website.

Earlier, the AFCAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from August 31, 2020.

The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

AFCAT I 2020 Result has been declared on March 17, 2020.

“To view/ download merit list for administration, education and meteorology branch or write to us at:- afcatcell@cdac.in , and contact us on:- 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM,” reads the official notice.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab of IAF’s official website.

tags
top news
Czech leader on Taiwan visit gets Germany’s support, snubs China again
Czech leader on Taiwan visit gets Germany’s support, snubs China again
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In