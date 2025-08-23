Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for Junior Intelligence Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. IB JIO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer posts at mha.gov.in. direct link here

The registration process begins on August 28 and will end on September 14, 2025. The last date of submission of application fee through SBI challan is September 16, 2025. This recruitmebt drive will fill up 394 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Diploma in Engineering in the fields of: Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute OR Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.

The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online exam, skill test and interview/personality test. The online exam will comprise of 10 objective type MCQs based on General Mental Ability (25%) & Combination of subjects as per essential qualifications (75%). The exam duration is for 2 hours.

The skill test is for 30 marks and interview/personality test is for 20 marks.

On the basis of combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III exam, a final merit list for the post of JIO-II/Tech will be prepared.

Exam Fee

The examination fee is ₹100/- and recruitment processing charges is ₹550/- for male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories. For all other candidates, the recruitment processing charge of ₹550/- is to be paid. : All SC/ST candidates, female candidates and those Ex-Servicemen who are eligible for reservation, are exempted from payment of examination fee, i.e., ₹ 100/-. However, they will have to pay the Recruitment Processing Charges i.e., ₹ 550/-.

Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.