IBPS admit card for officer scale 1 prelims 2019 released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for exam to recruit Officer Scale 1 in Regional Rural banks. The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam will be held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the IBPS officer scale 1 prelims admit card can download it from the official website of IBPS.

Steps to download IBPS officer scale I prelims 2019 admit card:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The centre, venue address, date and time for examinations is intimated to the candidates through the call letter. No hard copy of admit card will be sent to the candidates.

The preliminary examination of Officer scale 1 will be of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam will be Hindi/English. Candidates need to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Note: Visit official website of IBPS for latest news and updates. The IBPS officer scale 1 PET admit card has already been released.

