IBPS Clerk 2019 Notification: 12075 vacancies for clerks announced at ibps.in

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:16 IST

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has advertised for 12075 vacancies for the post of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks IX recruitment.

IBPS will be hiring over 12000 personnel for the posts of clerk in various banks including Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda , Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

The online application process will begin on September 17, 2019. The last date to apply is October 9, 2019. IBPS will conduct preliminary examination followed by a main examination.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 an d 21, 2019. The online main examination will be conducted in the January 19, 2020.

Age Limit: Minimum: 20 years ; Maximum: 28 years

Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

They will have to enter the percentage of marks obtained in the graduation exam.The applicant should also possess computer literacy. They should have operating and working knowledge in computer system. Candidate should have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute .

Application fee:

Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 600 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Click here for the official advertisement

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 16:07 IST