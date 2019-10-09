IBPS Clerk 2019: Registration process to fill 12075 vacancies closes on October 9

education

The online application process for IBPS clerk recruitment examination 2019 to fill 12075 vacancies is going to come to an end on October 9, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at ibps.in. The online registration began from September 17, 2019.

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection will conduct the online preliminary examination on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. The online main examinations will be held on January 19, 2019.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 20 to 28 years old in order to appear for the examination.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. The candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating organisations (CRP Clerks-ix),’ appearing on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, click on ‘New Registration,’ tab and provide the requisite information

5.After your registration id is being created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

8.Make payment

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

