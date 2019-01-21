IBPS Clerk main exam 2019: Question paper analysis

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2018 was held on January 20, 2019. A total of 190 questions had to be answered in 160 minutes. There were 4 sections namely, General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. Except General English, the rest of the objective questions were in bilingual format that is, in English and Hindi. Each incorrect answer will reduce the score by 1/4th marks assigned to the respective question.

General/Financial Awareness:

Most of the questions came from the Banking Awareness, Financial Awareness and Current Affairs (Maximum questions were from last 6 months i.e. from July 2018 to January 2019) sections. There were some questions from the static section of General Awareness. 3-4 questions were from banking awareness. The overall difficulty of this section was easy to moderate.

Some questions were like: River based – 1 Q., Bank/Chairman – 1 Q., Chipko Andolan – 1 Q., Jan Dhan Yojana – 1 Q. etc.

General English

There were a total of 3 sets of Reading Comprehension. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

There was no question from Computer Aptitude. There were 5 sets of seating arrangement and data arrangement. Level of difficulty of this section was moderate to difficult.

Quantitative Aptitude

There were 4 sets of Data Interpretation. Overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

(Expert analysis made by Career Launcher. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:53 IST