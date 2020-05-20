e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS Clerk main result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

IBPS Clerk main result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

IBPS Clerk main result 2020 declared. Check provisional allotment reserve list, steps to download scorecard and full details here,.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 12:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS Clerk main result 2020 announced
IBPS Clerk main result 2020 announced(HT file)
         

Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on WEdday declared the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2020 can check their result by visiting the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS clerk main examination was held on January 19. With this recruitment drive, IBPS plans to recruit 12075 clerks in various banks.

How to check IBPS clerk main result 2020:

1) Visit official website of IBPS 2) Click on link for clerk main exam result 2020 3) Enter registration number and password on the login page 4) Enter Captcha code and click on login 5) your result will be displayed on the screen 6) Take print-out

Those who have passed in the IBPS clerk main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS Clerk provisional list

