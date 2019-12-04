IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019: Last minute revision tips, strategies to score better

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:07 IST

Every year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts one of the most popular clerical-level banking examinations of the country - IBPS Clerk. The exam is conducted in two stages— preliminary round and main round, which is followed by language proficiency test. This year, the preliminary round will be held on December 7th and 8th. The duration of the exam is one hour. There are three sections in the paper——Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. Candidates get 20 minutes to solve each section.

Here is a breakdown of the exam pattern.

Qualifying marks varies from state to state. This year, IBPS has released 12,074 vacancies for recruitment in the clerical cadre. Since only a few days are left for the exam, it’s time for candidates to come up with a revision strategy. This will help you to identify your strengths and weaknesses, improve speed and accuracy; help in time management and get you exam ready.

Here is the last years section-wise cut-off for the exam.

Below is the exam strategy that will help you score better in the upcoming IBPS Clerk exam:

1) English Language: Topics such as error spotting, para-jumbles and reading comprehensions are easy to score and hence, prioritise them. The key to scoring good marks in this section is to improve your speed. Practice two-three reading comprehensions before the exam.

2) Numerical Ability: This is one of the most important sections of the exam. Topics such as geometry, mensuration, profit and loss, simple interest, compound interest, and partnership, time and work, speed, time and distance, percentages, boats and streams, and pipes and cisterns have high weightage. To ace this section revise formulas and learn the shortcuts and tricks to solve mathematical questions. Quadratic equations are easier to score; so focus on this chapter, too.

3) Reasoning Ability: If you want to score better in Reasoning Ability, then focus on practising 2-3 puzzles a day. Revise topics such as direction-based problems, order and ranking, blood relations, coded inequalities along with syllogism, coding-decoding and verbal reasoning as they are easy to crack. Revise the forward and backward sequence of alphabets, as this will help you in saving time while solving the alphanumeric questions.

More Information regarding the syllabus, refer to the table below

4) Exam-day strategy: There are a total of 100 questions in the exam. It’s not possible to attempt all the questions. Hence, identify the questions to be attempted first, questions to get back to later if you have time and questions to be skipped. Refrain yourself from blind guesswork while attempting questions. If you are not sure about any question, skip it rather than inviting negative marking.

It’s imperative that you are well-rested and are in a positive state of mind before the exam. Try to limit the use of social media. Avoid meeting friends who make you doubt yourself. Always remember that the cornerstone to score better is smart preparation and a calm temperament. Keep this in mind and there is nothing stopping you from achieving your goal.

All the best for your exam !

(The author is Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking and Aptitude Exams at Gradeup)