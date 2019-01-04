IBPS clerk prelims result 2018 today evening, here’s how to check

Candidates waiting for the IBPS prelims result 2018 can check their result from today evening. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the result of clerk prelims (CWE Clerk VIII) by late evening today.

The IBPS website has displayed the status of online prelims result.

IBPS website screengrab

An IBPS official had earlier told Hindustan Times that the IBPS Clerk preliminary results are expected in the first week of January 2019. The official said that candidates should follow the ibps website regularly to know about the results.

The IBPS Clerk main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be made in April 2019. All these dates are tentative. The admit card for IBPS main exam will also be released soon after the PT result is declared.

The IBPS clerk preliminary examination was held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

According to the official notification, IBPS prelims result was to be released in December 2018/January 2019. However, Keeping in mind the previous trends, one can assume that the IBPS clerk prelims result declaration is round the corner.

The main examination will have four sections carrying a total of 200 marks for 190 questions, and candidates will get two hours and 40 minutes to solve them.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main. Those who pass the main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on link for Clerk preliminary exam result 2018 on top of the page

3) You will be directed to login page

4) Enter registration number and password

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed

7) Take print-out and save it

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:11 IST