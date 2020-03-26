IBPS PO, Clerk, SO result delayed, read details at ibps.in

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:34 IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of provisional allotment under the reserve list of CRP- PO/ MT, Clerk and Specialist Officers VIII. A notice in this regard has been issued on its official website.

As per the notification, the expiration date for the reserve list will be modified and the validity date shall be notified in the due course of time.

Earlier, the expiration date of the reserve list for all these recruitment processes was March 31, 2020.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep a tap on the official website of IBPS.