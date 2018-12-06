Today in New Delhi, India
IBPS PO main result 2018 to be declared at ibps.in : Here’s how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) online main examination to recruit POs was held on November 18.

Updated: Dec 06, 2018 18:20 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ibps,Ibps PO result,IBPS PO main result 2018
iIBPS is scheduled to declare this month the results of the main examination to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. (ibps.in)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to declare this month the results of the main examination to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. HT does not have any confirmed date for the declaration of the results. However, a section of the media is saying that the result will be declared by the end of this week.

The online main exam to recruit POs was held on November 18. According to the exam calendar, the interview will be held in January/February 2019, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2019.

IBPS PO main result 2018: Steps to check

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to check main result for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination was held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The examination is being held to fill tentatively 4,252 vacancies.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 18:19 IST

