IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at www.ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 27, 2023 01:34 PM IST

Registrations for IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023 and IBPS SO 2023 close tomorrow. Apply at www.ibps.in. 3049 vacancies.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (IBPS SO 2023) tomorrow, August 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. Previously the last date to register was August 21.

Direct link to apply

For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD, the application fee for IBPS PO 2023 and SO 2023 is Rs175. The examination fee is 850 for everyone else. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3049 vacancies of PO/MT.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link for PO/MT posts 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

