IBPS PO Prelims 2019 exam analysis: English paper toughest of all

IBPS conducts many examinations for recruitment in different PSU banks. One of the major examinations conducted by it is IBPS Probationary Officer examination. There are 3 stages of this examination: Preliminary, Main and the Personality Test. The Preliminary exam is only of qualifying nature. This exam is of 60 minutes duration and one has to attempt a maximum of 100 questions. There are three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions) and English Language (30 questions). This is a multiple choice test and each question has 5 options. There is negative marking of 25%. Students need to qualify in each of the three sections here.

The Main examination is of 225 marks, 200 marks for an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) test and 25 marks for a Descriptive Test in English.Here also students have to qualify in each of the sections of the MCQ Test as well as the Descriptive Test. The MCQ part of the Main has negative marking (25%) and each question has a total of 5 options.

The interview is of 100 marks and one (General and EWS categories) has to score a minimum of 40 marks. Students from other categories need to score a minimum of 35. The overall selection is done giving 80% weight to the Main and 20% weight to the interview.

IBPS Preliminary Examination 2019 commenced in the morning today and on the basis of the feedback which we have received from the students,The overall level of the exam in the first slot was Moderate. Below is a section wise summary:

Below is the section wise analysis of the exam in slot 1:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section (a maximum of 35 questions) was to be done in 20 minutes. One major surprise was that there were no questions from Number Series. The difficulty level was moderate. An attempt above 22 can be considered good here. The section was like this:

Reasoning

Students had to do 35 questions in 20 minutes. The difficulty level was moderate. One major surprise was that there were no questions from syllogism. An attempt above 27 questions can be considered good. The section was like this:

English Language

A maximum of 30 questions had to be done in 20 minutes. The level of difficulty was high. An attempt above 20 can be considered good here. This is how the section was:

We, at Gradeup, believe that an overall attempt of 70 can be considered good.The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam.

Keeping this in mind that the Main examination is on November 30, for which students are left with just 49 days, students should start preparing for that almost immediately. They need to be very particular about the General Awareness section which many students tend to ignore while preparing for the Preliminary part as General Awareness section is not tested in the Preliminary.

(The author is Vijay Jha - Academic Head Banking at ‘Gradeup’)

