IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 declared at ibps.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:48 IST

IBPS PO Prelims Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the online prelims exam that was conducted to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-IX).

The IBPS PO prelims exams were conducted on October 12, 13, 19 to recruit 4336 POs. Those who have cleared the prelims will have to appear for its main exam on November 30.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019 on official website of IBPS

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link for IBPS PO prelims result 2019

3) You will be directed to a new login page

4) Enter your registration no, password and captcha code

5) Login and your IBPS PO prelims result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

IBPS Probationary Officer preliminary exam is only of a qualifying nature. The 60 minute exam has 100 multiple-choice questions to attempt. There are three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions), and English Language (30 questions). Students need to qualify in each of the three sections separately to pass the exam.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:48 IST