IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card 2019 released at ibps.in

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:59 IST

The admit card for IBPS office assistant (Multipurpose) prelims examination was released on Friday. The prelims exam for Office Assistant in RRBs will be held from August 17 and 18.

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Prelims call letter 2019: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Office assistant prelims admit card 2019.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelims admit card will be available for download until August 18. IBPS had recently released the admit card for RRB Officers Scale 1 examination.

According to the IBPS notification, 12,000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process, including 7373 vacancies for Office Assistant, 4856 for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies for officer scale 2 and 207 vacancies for Officer scale 3.

To select candidates for IBPS RRB assistant post, preliminary and main exam will be held while for selecting candidates for RRB officer posts IBPS will conduct prelims, mains and interview.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:50 IST