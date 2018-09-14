IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2018: Here’s how to check at ibps.in

The result of IBPS office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2018 will be released in a few hours. The institute announced on its website on Friday that the office assistant prelims results will be declared by late evening.

The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English. To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cutoff marks as set by the IBPS.

Candidates can check their results on ibps.in after they are released.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be required to appear in the main examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

Steps to check IBPS office assistant prelims result 2018 after its declaration:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to check online preliminary exam result for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

IBPS has already released the result for Officer Scale I online preliminary examination.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 16:33 IST