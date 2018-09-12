IBPS RRB admit card for Officers Scale I, II and III main exam 2018 released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit card/call letter of officers scale I, Scale II and Scale III main examination 2018 for recruitment in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). Candidates can download their admit card by visiting this page on the official website.

The institute (IBPS) has also released the scribe declaration form and information hand out for these exams on the official website ibps.in.

IBPS had declared the result of online preliminary examination for recruitment of scale I officers last week. The examination was held on August 11, 12. The main examination for officers Scale I, II and III will be held on September 30, 2018. The declaration of results will be done in October and the interview will be conducted in November. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I, II and III will be made in January 2019. All these dates are tentative.

IBPS is expected to declare the result of its office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination in a few days. The notification for the examination says that the office assistant prelims results will be declared in September but does not give any firm date for its announcement. The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25.

Steps to download the call letter/admit card for officer scale I, II, III main 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download main exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VII officers scale I, II and III running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to a new page

4) Click on the link to download call letter for officer scale I

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The admit card for officer scale I , II and III will be available for downlaod until September 30.

Click here to download the call letter for Officer scale II and III. Follow the same process on the login page.

Note: Visit official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 15:49 IST