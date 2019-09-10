IBPS RRB PO, Office Assistant exam 2019 results date revised

education

Sep 10, 2019

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the schedule for declaration of preliminary examinations results of officer scale I (Probationary Officers) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose). The revised schedule will be released on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS Officer scale results were tentatively expected in August 2019 and the results of IBPS Office Assistants (Multipurpose) was to be declared in September.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam was held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019. The Office Assistant prelims exam was held on August 17, 18 and 25.

The main examination for officers Scale I was tentatively scheduled for September 22. However, the main exam exam will now be held on a new date, which will be announced in the due course.

IBPS has further informed that the schedule for online examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale II and III has also been revised.

How to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims result after they are declared: 1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link to view ‘online preliminary exam result status for CWE RRB officer scale I’ running on the top of the page 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format and login 5) Your result will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and save on your computer

Note: Visit official website of IBPS regularly for latest news and updates.

Sep 10, 2019