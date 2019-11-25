IBPS SO 2020: Registration process to fill 1163 vacancies of specialist officers closes soon, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:49 IST

The last date to apply for the IBPS SO recruitment 2020 is November 26, 2019. The registration process started on November 6, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1163 vacancies of specialist officers in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

IBPS SO recruitment 2020 notification:

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts.

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ CRP Specialist officers,’ appearing at the right side of the page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Common recruitment process for Specialist officers IX’

5.Click on the link available to apply for the position

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and register yourself by providing the information required to sign up.

8.After you have registered, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.The application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the application form, upload photo and signature and pay the application fee.

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.