e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

IBPS SO 2020: Registration process to fill 1163 vacancies of specialist officers closes soon, here’s how to apply

IBPS SO 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1163 vacancies of specialist officers in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS SO 2020.
IBPS SO 2020.(HT file)
         

The last date to apply for the IBPS SO recruitment 2020 is November 26, 2019. The registration process started on November 6, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1163 vacancies of specialist officers in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

IBPS SO recruitment 2020 notification: 

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts.

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ CRP Specialist officers,’ appearing at the right side of the page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Common recruitment process for Specialist officers IX’

5.Click on the link available to apply for the position

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and register yourself by providing the information required to sign up.

8.After you have registered, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.The application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the application form, upload photo and signature and pay the application fee.

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
LIVE| Supreme Court reserves order on Maharashtra for tomorrow
LIVE| Supreme Court reserves order on Maharashtra for tomorrow
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
‘Democracy murdered in Maharashtra’: Rahul Gandhi in Parliament
‘Democracy murdered in Maharashtra’: Rahul Gandhi in Parliament
Creta vs Creta and other SUVs in India: Hyundai looks to change game, again
Creta vs Creta and other SUVs in India: Hyundai looks to change game, again
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News