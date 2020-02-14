IBPS SO interview call letter released, direct link to download here

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:55 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the interview round for the recruitment of specialist officers. Candidates who have cleared the main exam can download their call letter for the interview round online at ibps.in

The link to download the IBPS SO admit card will be active till February 29, 2020.

The IBPS SO main examination was held on January 25, 2020 of which the result was declared on February 5, 2020. The scorecards were released on February 12.

IBPS will recruit 1163 specialist officers in various banks through this recruitment process.

Click here to download IBPS SO call letter.