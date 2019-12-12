IBPS SO prelims admit card 2019 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:11 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the admit cards for the preliminary exam to recruit specialist officers (SO) in participating organisations. The preliminary exam to recruit specialist officers will be held on December 28 and 29.

Candidates who have applied for the SO exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS SO prelims admit card 2019.

How to download the IBPS SO prelims admit card 2019:

1.Visit the official website of ibps at ibps.in. 2. Click on the link, ‘download IBPS SO preliminary exam call letter,’ 3. Login page will appear on the screen 4.Enter your credentials and login 5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 6. Download the admit card and take its print out of the same.

IBPS has also released information hand out for the SO prelims exam . The online main examination for IBPS SO will be held on January 25, 2020.

IBPS has proposed to recruit 1163 specialist officers in various banks through this recruitment process.