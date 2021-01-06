IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check Specialist Officer exam results at ibps.in

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:24 IST

IBPS SO prelims result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations. The results will be available for viewing till January 12.

IBPS conducted the Specialist officers’ recruitment (prelims) examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS Specialist Officers exam can check their results by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims results 2020.

How to check IBPS SO Prelims result 2020

1) Visit the official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to check result for CRP SPL-X prelims

3) Enter your registration number and password on the login page and submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference