IBPS SO prelims scorecard 2018 released, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the preliminary examination for the post of specialist officer on its official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam was held on December 29 and 30. Candidates can check their online by logging in using their registration number and password. The scorecard will be available online only till January 27, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The IBPS SO prelims result was declared on January 9. The call letter for the successful candidates for the IBPS SO main exam has also been uploaded. Find the direct links below.

IBPS SO prelims scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling at the top that reads ‘click here to view the scorecard of IBPS SO online prelims exam’

Fill your registration number and password to login

scorecard will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check your scorecard of IBPS SO Prelims exam

IBPS SO main exam call letter released.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 10:01 IST