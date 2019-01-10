Announced: IBPS SO prelims result 2018 released, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the preliminary examination for the post of specialist officer on its official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam was held on December 29 and 30. Candidates can check their online by logging in using their registration number and password. The result will be available online only till January 15, 2019.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The call letter for the successful candidates for the IBPS SO main exam will also be uploaded online very soon.

IBPS SO prelims result: How to download

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling at the top that reads ‘click here to view the result of online prelims exam’

Fill your registration number and password to login

Result will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check your result of IBPS SO Prelims exam

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 07:43 IST