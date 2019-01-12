IBPS SO Main Admit Card released at ibps.in, direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for CRP SPL- VIII - online main examination for specialist officer on its official website ibps.in on January 12, Saturday. Find the direct link to download the IBPS SO call letter for online main exam below.

Candidates can download the call letter for IBPS main examination 2019 from January 12 to 27. The IBPS main examination for CRP SPL VIII will be held on January 27, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary test can download the call letter through the official website, ibps.in. IBPS had declared the prelims result for CRP SPL VIII on January 10, 2019. The prelims exams were held on December 29 and 30.

How to download IBPS Speicalist officer (SO) Mains admit card

1: Visit the official website

2: Click on ‘download call letter of online main exam’ link on the homepage

3:Enter registration number and roll number

4: Admit card will appear on the screen

5: Download the admit card

6. Take a print out for further reference.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS SO online main exam 2019 admit card

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 08:44 IST