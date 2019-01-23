ICAI CA final, foundation and CPT results declared, here’s how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The exams were held in the month of November and December, 2018.

The result as well as the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and upto the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) are also available for the final and foundation exams only on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can key in their roll numbers and pin to check their results

Here’s how to check the results

Visit the official website

Under the result tab, click on the relevant link

Key in your login details and submit

Your results will be displayed.

Download and take its print out .

