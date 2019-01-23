ICAI CA final, foundation and CPT results declared, here’s how to check
ICAI CA final, foundation and CPT Nov/Dec exam results declared at icai.org.education Updated: Jan 23, 2019 21:21 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
The exams were held in the month of November and December, 2018.
The result as well as the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and upto the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) are also available for the final and foundation exams only on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.
Candidates can key in their roll numbers and pin to check their results
Here’s how to check the results
Visit the official website
Under the result tab, click on the relevant link
Key in your login details and submit
Your results will be displayed.
Download and take its print out .
First Published: Jan 23, 2019 21:21 IST