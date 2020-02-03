ICAI CA foundation, intermediate result 2019 soon: Here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:47 IST

The ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination result is expected to be declared on Monday, February 3, 2020. The examination was held in November 2019.

Candidates, who had appeared in the examination, can check their ICAI CA foundation, intermediate result 2019 on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, after it is released.

According to the website, ICAI CA November 2019 Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) Results will be declared on the following websites: https://icaiexam.icai.org/, https://caresults.icai.org/ and https://icai.nic.in.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 00045F

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000145

II. For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000135 and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services

How to check ICAI CA results 2019:

1. Visit any of the official website

2. Click on the CA foundation and intermediate exam result link

3. Key in credentials and log in

4. Your result will appear on the display screen