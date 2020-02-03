e-paper
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019 to be declared today at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA intermediate and foundation examination will be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Read on to know more..

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019. (HT file)
         

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination and Foundation Examination either on February 3 or 4, 2020. The examination was conducted in November 2019.

As per the official website, ICAI CA November 2019 Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) Results will be announced on the following websites: https://icaiexam.icai.org/, https://caresults.icai.org/ and https://icai.nic.in.

Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check their results today on the above mentioned websites.

Hindustantimes

“ICAI CA intermediate and foundation examination will be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Candidates who have appeared for the examination in November 2019,” reads the official notice.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 00013D

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000145

II. For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000173

and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services

Education News