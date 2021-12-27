e-paper
Home / Education / ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 released at pgimer.edu.in, here's direct link

ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 released at pgimer.edu.in, here’s direct link

ICMR Assistant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card online at icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

education Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICMR Assistant admit card 2020.
ICMR Assistant admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

ICMR Assistant admit card 2020: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released the admit card for the ICMR Assistant examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card online at icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

The council will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination on January 3, 2021.

Direct link to download ICMR Assistant admit card 2020.

How to download ICMR Assistant admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ICMR ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXAM SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 03.01.2021”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

