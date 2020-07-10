e-paper
Home / Education / ICSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cisce.org, 99.33% students pass

ICSE 10th Result 2020 declared at cisce.org, 99.33% students pass

ISCE 10th results 2020: CISCE has declared class 10th results at cisce.org. Students can check their results online by logging in using their roll numbers. This year 99.33% students have passed.

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:21 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSE 10th Result 2020
ICSE 10th Result 2020
         

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has declared the ICSE Class 10th exam results 2020 on July 10. Students who have taken the exam can check their results online at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students who do not have access to Internet can get their results via SMS.

A total of 2,07,902 students appeared in the ICSE board exams this year. Out of which, 2,06,525 students passed the exam, thus making the overall pass percentage for ICSE board exams 99.33%.

Direct link to check ICSE Result 2020

This year, students will get digitally signed marksheet through DigiLocker. The marksheet will be provided after 48 hours of declaration of results. Students should download the DigiLocker app to get their marksheet. The board has decided to provide digital marksheet in order to maintain social distancing. Students will not have to visit their schools to get their original marksheet. The digitally signed marksheet will be considered valid to apply for taking admission in higher education.

Follow ICSE Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year, a total of 14 papers were not conducted due to Covid-19 lockdown. Six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC exam were cancelled. CISCE has followed the new assessment scheme to evaluate the students’ performance.

Students who want to improve their marks can appear for an optional written exam which will be conducted when the situation is conducive. Students can also apply for revaluation of papers online, till July 16 by paying a sum of Rs 1000 per paper.

How to check ICSE 10th Result 2020:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the ICSE Result 2020 link

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4)The ICSE result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) You can also print results for future reference

Students can also get their results via SMS. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

