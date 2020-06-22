ICSE Board Exams 2020: Bombay HC asks centre, state if CISCE could conduct class 10, 12 exams in July

education

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:24 IST

ICSE Board Exams 2020: While asking the state to make it absolutely clear whether it would allow the CISCE to conduct its rescheduled board exams in July for class 10 and 12, the Bombay High Court also asked the centre to inform it about the decision of the Ministry of Home which was directed by the Allahabad High Court to decide on a representation seeking cancellation of rescheduled board exams in view of the pandemic. The HC also said that though the deadline for students in Maharashtra to choose one of the two options given by the CISCE was June 24, the interests of the students would be safeguarded regardless of the option they chose.

A division bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta while hearing the petition filed by Arvind Tiwari, a parent and advocate was informed by the counsel for the CISCE that it had not prepared the formula for marking students as directed by the court in the earlier hearing. The council sought time which the bench allowed.

The court had directed the board to clarify on the marking or grading methodology they would adopt in the event of students opting out of the rescheduled exams in July. The council had said that either the students appear for the rescheduled exams or they would get marks for the board exams based on internal assessment or the pre-board exams conducted by the respective schools. Tiwari had however sought clarity on the same.

The court then asked advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to give a firm stand of the state on whether it would allow the council to conduct the exams.

The bench then directed the union of India through additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to inform the bench as what decision was taken by the Ministry of Home after a writ petition filed before the Allahabad high court seeking cancellation of the pending CBSE and CISCE board exams was referred to the ministry.

Thereafter, while expressing apprehension regarding conduction of exams amid the rise in the number of Covid positive cases, the bench said that till the CISCE did not submit the methodology the parents and students need not take any decision on the options given by the board. The bench further assured that even if the students and parents did or did not decide on the option by the June 24 deadline set by the council they need not worry and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.