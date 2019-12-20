ICSI announces 50% fee wavier for Himachal students

education

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:41 IST

In a bid to encourage youth from Himachal Pradesh to pursue the company secretaries course, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced 50% fee wavier scheme for students from the hill state.

The scheme will be launched during the Investor Awareness Progamme and Mega Career Awareness Programme scheduled to be held in Dharamshala on Friday.

The event is being organised by the ICSI in association with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF) and will be presided over by Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ICSI director AK Srivastava said there are around 60,000 company secretaries out of which only 67 are from Himachal. The number of students from the state pursuing CS course is only 476.

“We want to encourage more students from Himachal to pursue CS course and the programme is being held to raise awareness about career options as company secretary,” he said.

He said apart from the fee waiver, ICSI has also launched various other schemes to encourage students to go for CS courses.

“CS Signature Award Scheme is one such scheme under which the ICSI honours students,” he said, adding that the ICSI will be signing a MoU with Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) under this scheme.

He said one such MoU has already been signed with the Himachal Pradesh University.

‘Shaheed Ki Beti’ is another initiative of ICSI for providing financial support to girl child of martyrs for higher education or any other purpose.

Meanwhile, deputy director ICSI Geetanjali Rathore said the ICSI is also tying-up with commerce colleges to open study centres. “We will also be opening such centres in Himachal,” she added.

Rathore said the Investors Awareness Programme is being organized in rural areas of the country through Common Service Centres. “The aim is to reach out to people from all walks of life and create awareness about saving and investments through channels of common service,” Rathore said.