IDBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 515 vacancies of Assistant Manager before April 15

IDBI Recruitment 2019: IDBI has invited applications for recruitment against the 515 vacancies of the Assistant Manager post. Last date to apply is April 15. The post of executive is contractual in nature. Candidates can apply for the post online at the official website of IDBI at idbi.com

Eligibility:

Applicant should be a graduate from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD)

PAY SCALE:

The total salary, comprises of basic pay plus such other allowances, as admissible to the officers from time to time. The extant basic pay applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade ‘A’ is Rs.23700/- per month in the pay scale of Rs.23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)- 42020(17 years)

DOWNLOAD NOTIFICATION PDF OF IDBI ASST MANAGER RECRUITMENT 2019

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will comprise of online test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature. The details of the same are furnished hereunder.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IDBI ASSISTANT MANAGER RECRUITMENT 2019

DETAILS OF VACANCY

Unreserved category- 228

Scheduled Caste- 75

Scheduled Tribe- 37

Other Backward Class- 135

Economically Weaker Section- 25

Person with Disability

VH- 5

OH-5

HH- 5

APPLICATION FEE

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges-- Rs 150/-

For SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs 700/- for all others.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 08:46 IST