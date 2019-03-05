IGNOU 2019 June Timetable released, here’s how to submit exam form

IGNOU TEE Date Sheet: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the examination date sheet for IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) June 2019. The examination will begin on June 1 and conclude on June 29, 2019.

IGNOU has also started form submission for Term End Exam. Students can submit Term End Examination form till March 31, 2019 without the late fee. Late fine of Rs. 1000 will be applicable after March 31 and before April 10, 2019.

IGNOU June Term End Exam : How To Submit form

Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page.

Read The instruction and check the declaration.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes .

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:35 IST