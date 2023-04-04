IGNOU confers over 2.79 lakh degrees, diplomas, certificates in 36th convocation

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday conferred 279,917 degrees, diplomas, and certificates during the 36th convocation. President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the event as chief guest. President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the 36th Convocation of IGNOU as chief guest (handout)

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU conferred degrees to more than 2.5 lakh learners via Digilocker and President Murmu presented gold medals to winners during the convocation ceremony, IGNOU said in a press statement.

"I am especially happy to know that out of the total students, about 50 percent of the students are from rural background, and of those 25 percent are women," the President said in her convocation address.

On IGNOU's role on social inclusion through Education, the President said “…I am particularly happy to know that thousands of jail-inmates are also getting education from IGNOU. This education will be helpful for the rehabilitation of jail-inmates and for them to start a better life after their release from prison.”

“Many students find it difficult to pursue higher education because of their 'responsibilities' and 'circumstances'. Institutes like IGNOU are helping in providing education to such students. Thus, distance education has a wide socio-economic utility,” she added.

The Convocation function was conducted simultaneously at all regional centers of the university across the country while the main function was held at the University headquarters.