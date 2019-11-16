e-paper
IGNOU January 2020 session registration begins at ignou.ac.in, here’s how to apply

Applicants are advised to go to the program section available on the home page of IGNOU and select the desired program and carefully go through the instructions regarding the program like eligibility, fee details, etc.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU January 2020 session registration begins at ignou.ac.in. (Screengrab)
IGNOU January 2020 session registration begins at ignou.ac.in. (Screengrab)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University has invited online applications for admissions in graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses for January 2020 sessions. Candidates interested and eligible for the courses can apply online at, ignou.ac.in.

Applicants who wish to be enrolled in specific programs are advised to go to the program section available on the home page of IGNOU and select the desired program and carefully go through the instructions regarding the program like eligibility, fee details, etc.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link available to apply for online admissions in January 2020 session

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. If you are a first time user, click on the ‘New registration’ link and provide all the requisite information

5. Once the registration id is created, go back to the login page

6. Read the instructions carefully before proceeding further

7. Key in your credentials and log in

8. The application form will appear on the display screen

9. Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10. Make payment and submit

11. Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

