IGNOU to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email

education

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:25 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday said that the university has decided to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email in view of the lockdown enforced in the country to fight Covid -19 pandemic. The university has done this to make submission of assignment easier for students.

“In view of the complete lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to facilitate assignment submission by learners through email. Learners can submit scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email to the respective RC email. The Regional Centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care for further process of evaluation,” reads the official notification.

Last month, Ignou extended the last date for submission of assignments to April 30 from the earlier scheduled date of March 31, 2020.