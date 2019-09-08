IIFT MBA 2020: Registration begins tomorrow

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:53 IST

The online registration for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2020 examination will start from tomorrow, September 9. All the interested candidates can apply for the examination till September 25 from the official website, iift.ac.in.

From now onwards the IIFT MBA 2020 exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency.

Eligibility:

1.Candidates should have recognized Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with 50 percent marks (45 percent marks for candidates belonging to reserved category).

2.Candidates appearing for a qualifying Bachelor’ degree (final) examination can also apply, only if they provide documents as a proof of required qualification by October 2020.

3.Candidates of any age can apply for the examination.

Exam pattern:

IIFT MBA 2020 examination will be in CBT mode from this year onwards. The question paper will consist of six sections with questions on

•English Grammar; Vocabulary and Comprehension

•General Knowledge and Current Affairs

•Logical Reasoning

•Data Interpretation

•Quantitative Analysis

The total duration for the examination will be of 2 hours and the question paper will consist of 114 questions. The examination comprises of 100 marks.

Marking scheme for IIFT 2020 remains different for different sections. Sections like Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness and Reading Comprehension consist of 1 mark for every correct answer. Whereas, Verbal ability and quantitative ability consist of 0.5 and 0.75 marks respectively for every correct answer. On the other hand, for every wrong answer 1/3rd of total marks per question will be deducted.

IIFT is an autonomous public business school that was established in 1963 by the than government of India.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 18:53 IST