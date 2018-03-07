IIM-A, NTPC sign agreement for research institute

India’s power producer NTPC and top business school Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad on Tuesday announced a joint initiative to create a “world-class research institute” at NTPC School of Business with a focus on the energy sector.

“We are proud to have entered an agreement, under which India’s marquee business school - Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad - will hand hold NTPC School of Business to replicate its management degree courses beginning this year with special focus on energy verticals not only for NTPC but for the entire power sector,” Saptarshi Roy, human resource director of the state-run utility, said.

IIM-A’s HRM area chair and strategic management professor Sunil Kumar Maheshwari said that this is the first time the top business school is tying up with a leading academic institution for degree and other specialised courses.

“We were blessed with hand-holding from IIM-A for five years and we are proud of it. We will be doing the same with NTPC School of Business (NSB) and hand hold it for five years, create a top-class faculty like our own and offer a host of specialised electives for various aspects related to energy and power sectors,” Maheshwari said.

The NSB, guided and shepherded by IIM-A specialists, will seek applications from aspirants for an MBA degree from April this year for a two-year degree course with specialisation in the energy sector.

IIM, apart from bringing professionals from the parent organisation, will gradually create NSB’s own faculty by the end of the fifth year.

“We have the entire infrastructure at our NSB’s Noida campus ready to start the courses from the academic year, including a residential facility for the students. We intend to enrol 120 students in the first year,” AK Bhatnagar, executive director at Head of Power Management Institute and NSB, said.