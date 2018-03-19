IIM-L plans to set up Business School in Kathmandu

The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) plans to set up a business school in Kathmandu, announced institute director Ajit Prasad on Saturday.

Speaking at the 32nd convocation of IIM-L, Prasad said, “We are in talks with the ministry of external affairs and looking for some kind of funding to establish our business school in Kathmandu.”

He also mentioned about an ‘Executive Education Programme’ to be launched by the institute in Middle East countries like Dubai.

This is not the first time that IIM-L is talking about setting up campus abroad. In the past, then IIM-L director Devi Singh had planned to establish B-schools in Mauritius, Malasiya and Canada but it never materialised.

Prasad further announced that from next session, IIM-L will have courses focusing on ethics and human values, like ‘Human Values and Responsible Citizenship’, in the post-graduate programme curriculum. He said IIM-L would become the country’s first B-School to start such a course.

Prasad added that IIM-L would now on focus on four things: research, teaching, consulting and training.

He also highlighted the institute’s initiative to include research-based courses like ‘behavioral economics’, contemporary management courses like ‘experiential learning’ and ‘framing identities and roles through exploration’, which are not regular text-book classroom courses.

Prasad also spoke about the joint training programme of IIM-L and World Bank on the bank’s procurement process, which attracted participants not only from India, but from Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Prasad told students: “Don’t think of the past, remember nothing happens by chance. Find your destiny.” Quoting Winston Churchill, he urged graduating students to “Go create history!”