IIMC entrance written exam results 2019 declared at iimc.gov.in. Check merit list and full details here

The wait is over. Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared its entrance exam results for 2019 batch. The entrance written exam was conducted on May 25 and 26 for various post graduate diploma courses. Candidates can check their results online at iimc.gov.in or check full merit list and their direct link below.

According to an official notice issued by IIMC, a total of 1365 out of the 5839 candidates have cleared the entrance exam.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to clear the group discussions and interviews that will be held from July 1 to 5.The final results will be declared around July 15 and the academic session would begin on July 29, 2019.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about IIMC Admissions

“The Group Discussion and Interviews will be held between 1st to 5th July 2019 in New Delhi for PG Diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Radio & TV Journalism and Advertising & Public Relations. GD and Interviews for PG Diploma in Odia, Marathi and Malayalam will be held in Dhenkanal (Odisha), Amravati (Maharashtra) and Kottayam (Kerala) respectively on the dates notified by the Regional Centres,” the official notice reads.

There are a total of 476 seats across eight PG Diploma courses for the students who are interested in mass communication namely Advertising & Public Relation, Radio & TV Journalism, Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Odia Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism.

GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW

Candidates who clear the written test will be ranked course and category wise. They will be called for group discussion and interview. GD and interview is scheduled for last week of June or first week of July.

Group Discussion carries 10 marks

Interview carries 15 marks.

Download IIMC written entrance exam 2019 merit list here:

IIMC Hindi Journalism Result

IIMC English Journalism Result

IIMC Advertising and Public Relations

IIMC Radio and TV Journalism

IIMC Odia Journalism

IIMC Urdu Journalism

IIMC Marathi Journalism

IIMC Malayalam Journalism

Click here for NRI Candidates

IIMC COURSE FEES

English Journalism ------------ Rs 52,000 for first semester and Rs 43,500 for second semester

Hindi Journalism --------------Rs 52,000 for first semester and Rs 43,500 for second semester

Radio & TV --------------------- Rs 88,500 for first semester and Rs 80,000 for second semester

Advertising & PR-------------- Rs 70,000 for first semester and Rs 61,500 for second semester

Malayalam Journalism ------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Marathi Journalism ---------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Odia Journalism ------------ Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Urdu Journalism ------------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 11:31 IST