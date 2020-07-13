IIMs mull taking up one-year-degree issue with MHRD

education

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:37 IST

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on Monday mulled ways to take up the issue of one-year-degrees with the HRD ministry, which has barred them from running such courses.

Raising the issue jointly through the coordination forum of the IIMs, raising the matter separately with the HRD ministry and UGC or taking legal recourse, were all factored in the meeting according to people familiar with the development.

“There was a meeting attended by most IIM directors. The effort was to form a joint strategy to deal with the issue. There was some progress as many institutes felt that the issue could be taken jointly with the HRD ministry, probably through the coordination forum. It could be done even separately. In the meeting, the various aspects, including legal, were discussed,” one of the persons told HT.

However, it would take some more time before a final recourse is adopted, the person said.

The HRD ministry had earlier informed the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) that they cannot offer one year post graduate degrees in management as they should follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations which do not allow such a practice.

Around 6 of the 20 IIMs offer one-year-MBA degrees which are often called executive MBAs to persons with some experience.

After seeking opinion of the Law ministry, the HRD ministry conveyed to IIMs that running such degrees was a violation of norms.

However, there is a view among the IIMs that after the IIM Act of 2017, they can choose which degrees to confer. However, others contend that IIMs have been granted the power to confer degrees but they cannot define degrees. Degrees are defined according to UGC norms, they say. There has also been a view that if IIMs offer one-year-degrees, it would set a precedent for many others to do the same compromising quality and credibility of the Indian higher education system.

Top IIMs like Ahmedabad and Bangalore offer one-year-degree courses which are among the most expensive courses these premier B-schools offer.

“In the meeting on Monday, where barring one or two most IIMs were represented, it was felt that the matter should be taken up with HRD and UGC, preferably jointly by IIMs. Till that time, we feel status quo will be maintained,” said an IIM director who wished not to be named.

As for the existing courses, we will consult our boards and decide about the courses which we are already running, said the director. It is learnt that IIM Ahmedabad did not attend the meeting.