IIT Admission 2020: JoSAA to release first seat allotment list today

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 09:18 IST

IIT Admission 2020: Admissions to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) begin today with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releasing the first seat allotment list at 10am.

The total intake capacity across 23 IITs this year has gone up by almost 2,500 seats. From 13,583 last year, the intake capacity stands at 16,053 this year. In 2018, the intake capacity across IITs stood at 11,279.

HT had previously reported about changes to the admissions process this year by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). In a statement released on the official website, JoSAA has stated that there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted in the past three years.

Another major change in admissions process this year is that students will not be expected to physically report to their allotted institutes to confirm admissions. “This too was a suggestion by JoSAA, especially keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases. This year students will confirm their admissions by submitting all necessary documents online itself,” said an official from JoSAA.

JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, as well as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).

In a press statement released earlier this month, IIT -Delhi confirmed that of the 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the JEE Adv exam this year, 43,204 qualified. This included 18,028 in the general/open category, 9,349 in the other backward class-non creamy layer (OBC-NCL) category, 5,140 in general economically weaker section (GEN-EWS) category, 7,869 and 2,818 in scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories respectively.

Of the total students who qualified the exam, 36,497 are male candidates and 6,707 are female candidates.