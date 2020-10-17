e-paper
Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
Home / Education / JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2020 released at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check

JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2020 released at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the JoSAA allotment results online at josaa.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2020.
JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Saturday released the first allotment list for counselling on its official website. The online registration process for the JoSAA began on October 6, and was concluded on October 15, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the JoSAA allotment results online at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round will have to make the online fee payment and upload all necessary documents online at josaa.nic.in on or before October 19, 2020.

As per the official statement issued by JoSAA, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted earlier. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately.

Candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process beginning from the 2nd round and before the last round of seat allocation, i.e no withdrawl will be accepted after November 6, 2020.

JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

Direct link to check JoSAA first allotment list 2020

How to check JoSAA first allotment list 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-1’.

Key in your credentials and login

JoSAA first allotment list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take out a print.

